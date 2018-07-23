MCS opens customer service center in Arecibo

July 23, 2018 174

Insurance company MCS has remodeled and opened the doors of its customer service center in Arecibo, recognizing the importance of being close to communities to ensure its services are more accessible.

The service center generates 48 jobs that contribute to the region’s economic growth, the company confirmed.

With the remodeling of the service center, MCS members and insureds in Arecibo and neighboring towns will not have to leave the northern region for transactions related to their medical plan. They can go to this center to request duplicate plan cards, receive guidance and submit plan premium payments, among others.

“Over the past few months, we have worked hard to continue offering services in the northern region. These recovery and rehabilitation efforts related to our offices are in line with our commitment to provide our insureds with easy access to the healthcare services they deserve,” said Sheryll Pérez-Colón, assistant vice president of corporate communications at MCS.

The Service Center in Arecibo has parking and is located at Galería Pacífico on Route #10 Km. 85.7 in Barrio Tanamá.

All MCS products and services can be requested at service centers in Hato Rey, Aguadilla, Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina, Fajardo, Guayama, Manatí, Mayagüez and Ponce, with all operating on a regular schedule.