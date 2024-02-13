Type to search

Featured Government

DACO issues $10M+ in reparations in favor of consumers during 2023

Contributor February 13, 2024
DACO Secretary-designate Lisoannette González-Ruiz

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) in Puerto Rico awarded more than $10 million in reparations to consumers through 9,326 resolutions in 2023, announced Secretary-designate Lisoannette González-Ruiz.

DACO is responsible for addressing, investigating and resolving consumer complaints regarding goods and services from the private sector.

“I’m pleased to report that, through the resolutions issued by the DACO adjudicative forum, we have managed to issue around $10 million in remedies in favor of consumers in Puerto Rico who submitted a complaint or claim to our consideration during the 2023 calendar year,” she said.

The amount of compensation varied based on case specifics, agency officials said.

“It’s important to note that the month in which the largest amount was awarded was January, with a total of $1.2 million. This is a direct result of the integration of new strategies and platforms, such as the Compliance and Commercial Liaison Office, which, among the goals of which is to educate retailers on the agency’s regulations and ensure compliance,” she said.

González-Ruiz pointed out that, “for us, these types of actions are extremely important since they allow us the opportunity to vindicate the rights of consumers, according to current laws. Following the delays identified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our work team implemented different measures to expedite the attention and resolution of complaints.”

From January to December 2023, DACO’s consumer protection inspectors conducted more than 7,153 preventive visits to businesses throughout the island to provide guidance and ensure that consumer rights are not violated, she added.

“In total, as part of the inspection visits, 523 violation notices were issued, which represents a collection of more than $385,000 in fines,” González-Ruiz said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

DACO assists businesses as part of Black Friday sales plan
NIMB Staff October 19, 2023
DACO to probe consumer complaints about negative credit reports by mobile co.’s
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 6, 2023
Dept. of Consumer Affairs opens renewable energy office
Contributor December 13, 2022
Consumer Affairs issues order easing restrictions for condo residents
Contributor March 15, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Our mission with FACES 6.0 is to continue educating at the congressional and executive levels on the importance of strengthening federal relations with the private sector in Puerto Rico. Our packed agenda includes a variety of topics that directly impact the quality of life of Puerto Ricans.
Furthermore, as the leading economic engine of the island, we will present the strengths and opportunities that we offer in Puerto Rico for growth, while also warning about the challenges we must address to reduce migration or avoid falling into a recessionary cycle.

Ramón Pérez-Blanco, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, on the trade group’s Federal Affairs Chamber Education Series (FACES) and Washington, D.C., visit to secure support for the island’s socioeconomic development. 

Related Stories

DACO assists businesses as part of Black Friday sales plan
DACO to probe consumer complaints about negative credit reports by mobile co.’s
Dept. of Consumer Affairs opens renewable energy office
Consumer Affairs issues order easing restrictions for condo residents
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.