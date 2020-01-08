Dave & Buster’s opening 2nd location in P.R. later this year

January 8, 2020 755

Entertainment and dining venue owner Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. will open its second location in Puerto Rico, at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in Hato Rey, during the third quarter of this year, this media outlet confirmed.

The planned Dave & Buster’s will span 39,000 square feet. (Credit: Neisha Torres de León)

The planned 39,000 square-foot complex will be located on the mall’s third level, spanning from the space left vacant by Tierra del Fuego to the Passports and Services office, facing Olive Garden and La Placita de Plaza, the mall’s Spokeswoman Lorraine Vissepó said.

The new entertainment option will open a little more than two years after the first Dave & Buster’s made its debut in January 2018 in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, with a 40,000 square-foot location in Plaza del Sol in Bayamón.

Guaynabo-based Carrera Arquitectos will apparently be in charge of designing the new Dave & Buster’s. The firm has also been commissioned to develop the new wing coming to San Patricio Plaza, replacing the empty shell left by Kmart.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., has locations in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.