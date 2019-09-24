Dawn Foods completes sale of P.R. distribution center to Able Sales Co.

September 24, 2019 60

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods today announced the sale of its Puerto Rico distribution operation to Able Sales Company, a supplier of sweeteners and ingredients to the food and pharmaceutical industries on the island.

The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

“We’re excited by the synergies created by teaming up with Dawn,” said Luis Silva, president of Able Sales Company.

“The quality of their products and their capabilities for innovation are important additions to our product portfolio, while their outstanding local personnel will broaden our service capabilities,” he said. “The bakery industry in Puerto Rico will grow as a result of this collaboration.”

As part of the transaction, Dawn’s local Puerto Rico team members will transition to the Able Sales Company. Michigan-based Dawn will continue to maintain a presence in the market with a local sales leader who remains a Dawn Foods employee, the company said.

Able Sales will take full control of the Dawn facility, located in the Central Plaza Industrial Park in Cataño, Puerto Rico, in October 2019.

“This deal allows Dawn and Able Sales to focus on our respective core capabilities in the market,” said Eric Metzendorf, chief corporate affairs and strategic partnerships officer at Dawn.

“Additionally, we will continue to supply Dawn’s broad range of sweet bakery products and ingredients to Able Sales to ensure our local customers and the market have access to the Dawn products they know and trust,” he said.