Deadline approaching to apply to Science Trust’s NIIMBL eXperience

NIMB Staff January 14, 2025
During the week-long program, participants will receive hands-on training in biomanufacturing processes at the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust’s Science City in San Juan.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, in partnership with the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals, is offering a unique opportunity for students.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, in collaboration with the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL), reminds STEM students interested in biomanufacturing careers that the deadline to apply for the NIIMBL eXperience@PRSTRT program is Feb. 7.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, is designed for first- and second-year STEM students and offers “a unique one-week experience during the summer of 2025,” the Science Trust stated.

The program “is one of seven regional sessions selected for 2025, further solidifying Puerto Rico’s role as a key hub for biomanufacturing training,” the Science Trust added.

Participants will immerse themselves in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes while discovering why Puerto Rico is a global leader in the industry.

What does the program offer?

  • Hands-on training: Laboratory exercises focused on key biomanufacturing processes, such as cell culture and protein purification.

  • Industry visits: Tours of leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, Lilly, Sartorius, and Becton Dickinson.

  • Professional development: Workshops on resume building, networking and career preparation in STEM fields.

  • Mentorship and networking: Interaction with experienced industry professionals and career advisers.

  • Financial benefits: The program offers full coverage of travel, accommodation and meals, plus a $1,000 stipend upon completion.

“Puerto Rico is not only a global leader in biomanufacturing but also a vibrant environment where students can gain hands-on experience and build professional networks. This program serves as a springboard to meaningful careers in STEM within a rapidly growing industry,” said Marcos López-Casilla, director of the Research Institute at the Science Trust.

The program is open to students from universities and community colleges who have completed up to 60 credits, with a focus on those from historically underrepresented backgrounds, including African Americans, Latinos and Indigenous communities.

Questions may be sent via email.

