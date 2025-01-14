Type to search

FirstBank’s ‘Rescate Costero’ initiative exceeds 1st year goals

NIMB Staff January 14, 2025
FirstBank volunteers join forces to plant native trees, which are vital for coastal protection.

The effort led to planting 11,480 native trees.

FirstBank celebrated the successful first year of its “Rescate Costero” (“Coastal Rescue”) program — a coastal erosion mitigation initiative in Puerto Rico that aims to plant 25,000 trees over a three-year period.

During its first year, thanks to the collaboration of FirstBank employees, community volunteers and multisector partners, the program planted 11,480 native trees, covering more than 22,353 linear feet along Puerto Rico’s northern coast.

Planting activities took place in municipalities including Loíza, Manatí, Isabela, Luquillo, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Camuy, Quebradillas and Toa Baja. Native species selected for each event, such as sea grapes and button mangroves, are essential for stabilizing sand dunes and creating natural barriers against erosion, bank officials explained.

The effort included 19 planting events that benefited nine municipalities and 15 coastal communities, the participation of more than 15 multisector partner organizations and more than 450 volunteers, and receiving the “Sustainability Excellence Natural Solutions” award from the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.

“The first year of Rescate Costero has reaffirmed our commitment to the environment and the communities we serve,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice president of Planning and Strategic Management at FirstBank.

“This sustained effort has contributed to the preservation of coastal areas in the most affected municipalities,” she added. “The impact achieved so far would not have been possible without the participation of our volunteers and partners, such as Vida Marina, and above all the educational and community entities that joined our cause. This is just the beginning of a transformative project for Puerto Rico.”

The success of Rescate Costero is also the result of strategic alliances with organizations that represent the government sector, municipalities affected by coastal erosion, community-based organizations, schools and private companies. These partners include the Department of Education, Boy Scouts of America, EcoExploratorio, Girl Scouts of the Caribbean, Organización Pro-Ambiente Sustentable (OPAS), Scuba Dogs Society, United Way of Puerto Rico, Academia María Reina, The Baldwin School, Universidad Politécnica, Assurant, Stellantis, and Empresas Santana.

These collaborations have helped recruit volunteers for each planting event. Volunteers are not only taught proper planting techniques, but also to raise awareness about the importance of preserving coastal areas for future generations.

The program’s goal is to plant 25,000 trees over three years. FirstBank will continue leading efforts in new municipalities and collaborating with volunteers and partner organizations to plant the remaining 13,520 native trees.

Volunteers interested in joining the initiative can register and find information about upcoming events and educational resources related to coastal erosion, the bank said.

