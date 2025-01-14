What’s next? The top public relations trends to watch in 2025

Public relations remains a profoundly human industry. Relationships will always be the backbone of what we do, whether with journalists, influencers or communities. (Credit: Mathias Rosenthal | Dreamstime.com)

Change is the only constant in public relations, consultant Elizabeth Domenech says.

The public relations industry is no stranger to change. With 20 years in this field, I’ve seen trends come and go, technology transform how we communicate — if you faxed press releases to newsrooms, you know what I’m talking about — and the public expectations evolve faster than you can say “press release.” As we step into 2025, here are some shifts shaping our beloved public relations world from the perspective of someone who’s written more pitches than I’d like to admit and can still spot a killer story from a mile away.

1. AI: From hype to habit

Artificial intelligence has become the co-worker you didn’t know you needed. In 2025, public relations pros will rely on AI tools not just to analyze data but to craft hyper-personalized pitches, predict media trends and even simulate crisis scenarios. But let’s be clear: AI won’t replace the creativity, empathy and social awareness we bring to the table. (No robot can write heartfelt stories like you can. Trust me, I’ve checked!)

2. The rise of “micro-public relations”

Gone are the days of the almighty press release. The future is all about very niche audiences — and of course, reporters. Think very targeted pitches tailored to micro-communities and influencers who command trust in their specific domains. It’s about quality over quantity. Yes, it’s more work, but the results? Oh, they’re worth it.

3. Social media gets even more social

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have taught us that audiences crave authenticity over a very polished image. In 2025, brands will need to double down on showing, not telling. Expect more behind-the-scenes content, live interactions and a dash of humor to continue to dominate. Additionally, brands shouldn’t hesitate to experiment with emerging platforms — after all, nothing says “innovative” quite like being the first to go viral on the next big thing.

4. A bigger focus on purpose

In 2025, purpose-driven public relations won’t be optional. Consumers and stakeholders expect brands to stand for something beyond their bottom line. Whether it’s sustainability, diversity or community impact, authenticity and social responsibility are key. (Pro tip: If your “purpose” feels forced, it probably is — and audiences will call you out on it.)

5. Crisis management in real time

Crisis communication has always been a public relations cornerstone, but the speed of today’s news cycles demand immediate, decisive action. In 2025, a robust crisis handbook isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential. Think faster responses, transparent messaging and a lot of preemptive planning to be ready to go when a crisis falls on your doorstep.

6. Collaboration across teams

The siloed approach to marketing, public relations and communications? Let’s leave that in the past. In 2025, expect more integration with content marketing, creatives and even product development teams. Collaboration will ensure that public relations strategies amplify overall business goals — and vice versa.

7. The human element

Public relations remains a profoundly human industry. Relationships will always be the backbone of what we do, whether it’s with journalists, influencers or communities. As we embrace the future, let’s not forget the power of a genuine conversation, a heartfelt thank-you note or a pitch that truly connects.

Change is the only constant in public relations, and if there’s one thing 20 years in the trenches has taught me, it’s that adaptability is everything. So, let’s embrace AI tools, but keep building meaningful relationships. Because at the end of the day, the stories we tell — and how we tell them — will always set us apart.

Puerto Rico-born Elizabeth Domenech serves as vice president of Public Relations at National Strategies Public Relations in Tampa, Florida. With two decades of experience working in the U.S. and Latin America, she has elevated her clients’ visibility and reputation by securing features in top-tier media outlets such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, TechTarget, Cheddar News, FOX News, CNN, U.S. News, Reader’s Digest, Healthline, Parade, Mic, The List, and AP News. Her strategic approach consistently enhances brand credibility and industry presence.