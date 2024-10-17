Science Trust hosts biomanufacturing immersion program for STEM students

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

During the week-long program in the summer of 2025, all participants will be fully engaged in hands-on training, exploring biomanufacturing processes at the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust’s Science City in San Juan.

The program is free for participants and will be held next summer.

The application period for the NIIMBL eXperience @ PRSTRT, an all-expenses-paid immersion program in the biomanufacturing industry aimed at university students, is now open, the program’s host, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), announced.

This initiative is run in collaboration with the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and receives financial support from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Puerto Rico is one of seven regional teams selected for 2025. This opportunity has benefited 139 students from 88 academic institutions in its first five years, with 59 host organizations, trust officials stated.

This opportunity is specifically designed for first- and second-year STEM university and community college students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, including Black, Latinos and Indigenous communities.

“With the NIIMBL eXperience @ PRSTRT, we’re excited to offer students this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in the heart of the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Marcos López-Casillas, lead of this effort and director of the Research Institute at the trust.

“Puerto Rico is not only a key player in global biomanufacturing but also a vibrant location where students can gain hands-on experience, build professional networks and explore meaningful STEM careers,” he added. “This program is more than just an educational experience — it’s a stepping stone to their future in a thriving, innovative field.”

The immersive, week-long summer program will be held at the trust’s Science City in San Juan and will offer a comprehensive experience of biomanufacturing processes through hands-on activities and industry visits.

The program includes:

Hands-on training: In-depth lab exercises focusing on key biomanufacturing processes such as cell culture and protein purification, providing real-world industry skills.

Industry visits: Participants will tour top biopharma companies, including Amgen, Lilly, Sartorius, and Becton Dickinson, gaining direct exposure to cutting-edge manufacturing environments.

Professional development: Tailored workshops on resume building, networking and career preparation, emphasizing diversity in STEM.

Mentorship and networking: Engage with experienced industry professionals and career advisers to build confidence and connections for future opportunities.

This program is free for all participants. Travel, housing, meals and all program expenses are fully covered, with participants receiving a $1,000 stipend upon completing the program.