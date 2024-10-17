DDEC allocates $2M to boost manufacturing roles in life sciences

The effort includes initiatives that promote drug research and development in Puerto Rico, with the aim of forming a high-level talent pool in research and development, including professionals in clinical research and data management.(Credit: Kasto80 | Dreamstime.com)

The programs aim to develop critical technical skills needed to drive industry growth.

Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) has announced the allocation of $2 million to promote advanced manufacturing roles within the life sciences sector as part of the 21st Century Techforce program.

DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said the funds will support training and certification programs focused on workforce development, with an emphasis on biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology and related high-demand skills.

These programs aim to help Puerto Rico develop the critical technical capabilities needed to drive growth in the life sciences industry. Among these are initiatives that promote drug research and development in Puerto Rico, with the goal of forming a high-level talent pool in research and development (R&D), including professionals in clinical research and data management.

Last year, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the investment of $50 million for the 21st Century Techforce initiative, led by the DDEC, aimed at doubling talent by improving skills in technology and science.

“The DDEC’s goal is to develop a solid talent base tailored to the needs of the growing life sciences industry in Puerto Rico,” Cidre said. “Our medium- and long-term goal is to create and retain talent as a relevant element so that more companies see Puerto Rico as a competitive island and an ideal destination to establish themselves. This initiative not only addresses the current gaps in the labor market but also positions Puerto Rico as a leader in innovation in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.”

The proposals include training in automation and robotics systems to increase the number of participants trained annually, reinforcing the capabilities of the local medical device, pharmaceutical and automation industries. Bioprocessing centers offering certifications in industrial biotechnology and mentoring programs for high school students are also being developed.

Initiatives are also underway to train specialists in regulatory sciences, with the goal of designing stackable credential programs that lead to a master’s degree in the field.

“Strategic collaborations are being established with educational institutions and industry leaders to ensure that training programs are aligned with the needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. Certifications in industrial automation, robotics and pharmaceutical operations provide specialized technical training and include job placement services to ensure that participants find employment opportunities upon completion of their training,” said María José Pérez, assistant secretary for Strategic Affairs at DDEC.

Another key focus is improving existing programs in manufacturing and services by updating equipment and aligning with industry standards. These programs aim to improve the skills of technicians and operators by introducing the latest technology in training, strengthening the sector’s capacity.

“The DDEC is committed to boosting Puerto Rico’s economic growth by developing a diverse but robust value offering, based on a workforce with 21st century skills. Through initiatives such as the ‘BioInnovate’ program, we seek to strengthen the island’s technical capabilities and consolidate its position as a leading center for life sciences in the Americas,” Cidre said.

The programs involved in the effort are: