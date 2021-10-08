Delta Dental of Puerto Rico expands dental plan to include vision

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Delta Dental of Puerto Rico members who select Maxplus will also receive a 40% discount on all additional prescription eyewear purchases and an additional 15% discount for conventional contact lenses, after having exhausted the benefit with participating providers. (Credit: Scott Hales | Dreamstime.com)

Delta Dental of Puerto Rico — an oral health company that offers individual dental plans- partnered up with Eyemed to launch its new Maxplus product that includes the benefits of its Max dental plan and vision coverage.

Studies on visual health reveal that 25.3% of children have visual problems which affect their academic performance and 61% of adults experience Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) due to prolonged use of electronic devices.

“This coverage has become more necessary than ever, especially now in these times of pandemic where we depend so much on the digital world and the increase in the use of mobile devices and tablets,” said Marianne Ortiz, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Puerto Rico Inc.

“For this reason, we’ve seen great acceptance among people who work on their own, companies with employees who use computers for their work, and parents with school-age children,” said Ortiz.

The oral portion of the plan includes diagnostic services, restorative preventives, endodontics (“root canal”), periodontics, oral surgery, prosthetics, and orthodontics.

While the vision benefits have an eye exam available for either glasses or contact lenses, including medical history eye exam, visual acuity test, refraction, visual field test, color vision test, glaucoma test and dilation, if necessary.

In addition, it includes the purchase of contact lenses and / or glasses with options for bifocal, trifocal, and lenticular.