Dept. of Public Safety invests $2M in protective masks for first responders

March 24, 2020 87

The Department of Public Safety has invested $2 million to buy 500,000 N95 and KN95 masks that will be delivered this week to first responders working in the emergency situation caused by COVID-19, agency Secretary Pedro Janer-Román said.

“At the Department of Public Safety we’re aware of the need for our personnel — police, paramedics and firefighters — to have the equipment to attend to this emergency situation with all personal safety precautions,” he said.

“The high global demand has caused a reduction in inventory, but the Department of Public Safety has already bought masks, gloves, alcohol, repellents and sanitizers as they become available and suppliers are identified,” he said.

An additional 20,000 protective overalls were purchased for specialized first responder units.

“We’ve spared no effort or resources to reinforce the security measures of our staff. It is the right way to thank them for their work in times of emergency,” said Janer.