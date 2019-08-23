Digital transformation requires businesses to keep up with innovation

August 23, 2019 66

Digital transformation has revolutionized the way of doing business, and for business leaders, the next three years will be the most important in more than 50 years, Iván Fraticelli, general manager of Ricoh Puerto Rico said during a conference in San Juan.

The digital transformation and the impact on the customer experience in the new era of innovation is the central theme of the Digital Experience Tour 2019, presented by Ricoh Latin America.

“Companies, regardless of the sector to which they belong, need to face the new challenges of the digital economy to be competitive and not lose sight of the new rules of the game,” said Fraticelli.

“The digital transformation is the reinvention of operations to obtain the maximum benefit of the new digital era. In general, it is not a simple process and each organization has its strategy based on its future business objectives,” said the executive of the company dedicated to driving innovation through solutions for document management, IT services and communications, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras and industrial systems.

Focused on the future of customer experience and the impact of the digital transformation of business in Puerto Rico, the event included general sessions led by Ricoh experts and partners such as: Herbert Lewy, general manager of Microsoft; Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica; and Gonzalo Cogoy, Visual Communication Specialist for ICDS.

The event also featured an exhibit area where Ricoh, together with business solutions partners, such as HP Enterprises and Microsoft, presented solutions focused on addressing the challenges in the critical areas of a business such as: process optimization and automation, security of information and IT infrastructure, business intelligence, visual communication with intelligence and collaboration in the digital age.

“The digital transformation is based on making the processes more efficient, resulting in improved revenue, increased margins, market visibility, identification of new opportunities and improved customer experience,” Fraticelli said.

“In Ricoh, we take our clients hand in hand in this transformation process with turn key solutions tailored to each company as business partners and guided under the concept of ´one partner, many solutions’,” he added.