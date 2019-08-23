Discover Puerto Rico on track for ‘record-breaking’ year

August 23, 2019 54

With revenues of $603 million and an all-time high of arrivals year to date in San Juan, Ponce and Aguadilla airports with 2.59 million passengers; coupled with a full agenda of events in and outside Puerto Rico to showcase the destination, Discover Puerto Rico predicted it will achieve a “record-breaking” year in 2019.

“Our aggressive goal to fast-track the visitor economy at a record pace, for the benefit of local communities is on track to be achieved,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“Our numbers indicate that our messaging and proactive efforts are reaching our targets and our active and continuous participation in key events outside of Puerto Rico allow us to showcase and position the Island as a leading destination in the Caribbean,” he said.

In the last few weeks, Discover Puerto Rico has participated in conventions and events, reaching a total audience of some 25,000 participants.

These events include: Cvent Connect in Las Vegas; Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange in Curaçao; the Student and Youth Travel Association Annual Conference; ASAE Annual Meeting and Expo in Columbus Ohio; Virtuoso Travel Week Global in Las Vegas; Canadian Meetings and Event Expo in Toronto; Caribbean Tourism Organization in Ontario y MPI Sunshine Education Summit in Orlando, among others.

Next week, Discover Puerto Rico will participate in Connect Marketplace 2019, the key summit of the leading organization in the industry of travel, tourism meetings, and events. Also, Discover Puerto Rico was able to make the island the host destination for Connect Marketplace 2021, where more than 1,700 planners, vendors, and other tourism industry leaders will visit and participate in the event.

Furthermore, Discover Puerto Rico will be present at the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Global Conference to be celebrated next week in Ft. Lauderdale. This event, which gathers more than 1,000 travel agents and operators, serves as a preview of its president and CEO’s visit to Puerto Rico, Zane Kerby, the first week of September.

During his visit, Kerby will have a series of events with leaders of the Island’s tourism industry and will be sharing his insights about Puerto Rico’s perception among travel advisors.

“Zane’s visit is a testament that Puerto Rico is open for business and will help us continue sharing our message about the transformative power of travel and doubling the visitor’s economy,” said Dean.

For the remainder of the year, Discover Puerto Rico will have a presence in approximately 30 events, conferences and conventions including IMEX America, Brand USA Travel Week, and Destination Caribbean among others.

It will also partake in the 500th anniversary celebration of San Juan, and it’s getting ready to be the host destination for the upcoming World Travel and Tourism Council 2020 Global Summit on April 21-23, 2020.