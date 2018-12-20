Discover Puerto Rico meets with the Puerto Rican community in NYC

December 20, 2018 69

Discover Puerto Rico and representatives of the Puerto Rican community in New York met this week to discuss the importance of the visitor’s economy for the island.

“New York is one of the most important markets for the island, and therefore the Puerto Ricans who reside here are the best ambassadors of Puerto Rico to promote it as a tourist destination,” Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, said.

The meeting was held at the Loisaida Center, an important meeting place for the Latino and Puerto Rican community in the Big Apple, and whose organization works in the search of opportunities for education, employment, and the development of cultural activities.

In addition to the directors of the Loisaida Center, representatives of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Federation, Museo del Barrio, the Puerto Rican Parade, the Puerto Rican Heritage House, Diaspora for Puerto Rico, and the University of New York (CUNY), among other organizations, were also present.

Dean added that these meetings seek that Puerto Ricans living outside the island know first-hand the objectives of the DMO, as well as the importance that each one communicates in their communities that Puerto Rico is ready to receive tourists and open for business.

“Discover Puerto Rico was received with enthusiasm by the Puerto Ricans living in the Big Apple who are eager an able to help in the economic recovery of Puerto Rico. They also recognized that the visitor’s economy is one of the alternatives,” said Dean.

Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO announced that these meetings will be held in the cities with the largest settlement of Puerto Ricans such as Orlando, among others.