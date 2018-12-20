Seaborne Airlines adding 240%+ capacity to USVI more flights from San Juan

December 20, 2018 75

Seaborne Airlines is making a significant investment and commitment to the Caribbean and U.S. Virgin Islands by adding over 240 percent more capacity, including up to 29 more weekly departures, which is nearly 1,000 additional seats, the airline confirmed.

The following Seaborne routes increase from twice daily to three times daily starting today:

San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) – St. Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (STT)

SJU – St. Croix Harry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX)

STT –STX

On Jan. 8, 2019, Seaborne’s service between San Juan and St. Croix increases from three to five daily flights, the company confirmed.

In addition, Seaborne will be adding a second seaplane to its operation.

“As part of the new Silver/Seaborne operation, we are committed to growing our operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands and providing our customers with safe, reliable and friendly service,” said Seaborne Airlines CEO Steve Rossum.

“The demand for both leisure as well as business travel to St. Croix in the months ahead justifies the addition of air seats and we would like to thank Seaborne for its partnership and commitment to our territory,” said the USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner Beverly Nicholson-Doty.

“Puerto Rico connects most of the Caribbean to the continental U.S.,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos. “Seaborne’s increased capacity to St. Croix and Santiago, Dominican Republic is a testament to the fact that leisure and corporate travelers are looking to explore the wonderful attractions and shopping opportunities in our destination.”

Seaborne is currently working with airline partner JetBlue to accommodate passengers previously booked on JetBlue flights that are being discontinued.

Seaborne also this week announced it is returning to the Dominican Republic with nonstop service between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Santiago de los Caballeros Dominican Republic’s Cibao International Airport starting Feb. 14, 2019. The initial service will operate three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will increase to daily service May 23 – Sept. 3, 2019.