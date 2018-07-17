DMO adopts ‘Discover Puerto Rico’ as official name

July 17, 2018 82

“Discover Puerto Rico” has been adopted as the island’s destination marketing organization’s new name, and was unveiled during the Destinations International Annual Convention.

Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico announced the new identity during the gathering of more than 1,600 destination marketing professionals from across the globe, in Anaheim, CA. In his keynote session on July 13, Dean shared his vision for the island’s rebuilding, rebirth and brand re-positioning.

“We believe Discover Puerto Rico is a vehicle of progress for the Island and its people, and one that will ensure that the greatest days of Puerto Rico lie before us, and not behind us,” he said.

“Today’s DMO’s are more than sales and marketing agencies. They are campuses of collaboration that bring about progress and nurture a sense of community,” he said.

“Discover Puerto Rico is poised to share one of the all-time great stories in the travel industry’s history,” Dean added, noting that “Puerto Rico’s inspiring comeback of epic proportion is already underway.”

“Today, Puerto Rico is ready, able and eager to welcome visitors back to the island,” said Dean.

The goal and purpose of Discover Puerto Rico is to market the Island as a premier destination outside of Puerto Rico for leisure and business travelers. Immediate key priorities for the DMO include: growing the meetings and convention business, transitioning away from dual brand identities to a single brand, and elevating the brand of Puerto Rico in key global markets working in partnership with Destinations International, Brand USA and U.S. Travel Association.