Discover Puerto Rico gets international accreditation

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), was recently awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program seal by Destinations International “in recognition of the organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world,” executives said.

Discover Puerto Rico was awarded “Accreditation with Distinction,” the highest possible recognition for a destination organization, Discover Puerto Rico officials said.

“With Distinction” indicates that the organization far exceeded the minimum requirements for accreditation and that the independent DMAP Board found no opportunities for the organization to improve its responses to the required standards.

“We’re pleased to have Discover Puerto Rico join our distinguished group of professionals,” said Destinations International CEO Don Welsh.

“The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community,” he said.

“By achieving DMAP accreditation, Discover Puerto Rico has demonstrated that they have developed strategies for the direction of their destination and the policies and procedures to safeguard the use of public dollars,” said Maura Allen Gast, executive director at Visit Irving.

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with many mandatory and voluntary standards that span across various performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects, of destination organizations’ management and marketing, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development, and research. Discover Puerto Rico joins the ranks of over 200 destination organizations that have obtained DMAP recognition.

“Discover Puerto Rico prides itself on innovative and collaborative efforts to position our diverse and unique island as a premier destination, with honesty and integrity as key pillars of our values as an organization,” Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said.

“We look forward to continuing our work, fueled by passion, as we write a bold comeback story for our Island and the tourism industry,” he said.

