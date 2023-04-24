Don Q underscores rum production, aging process through the art of photography

The Time Captured project uses an oak barrel in which Don Q Gran Reserva XO was aged to convert it into a traditional large-format film camera, capturing images of the rum-making and aging processes.

In an era where technology prevails, Don Q, the iconic rum produced by Destilería Serrallés, has initiated an innovative collaboration with Puerto Rican photographer Jochi Melero. Together, they have captured photos using the world’s only camera-barrel, which was constructed on the island.

The “Time Captured” project uses an oak barrel in which Don Q Gran Reserva XO was aged to convert it into a traditional large-format film camera, capturing images of the rum-making and aging processes.

The campaign is inspired by the history of photography: The dark space inside a classic camera captured a moment in time, preserving and highlighting its beauty. Similarly, the oak barrel enhances the distinctive color, aroma and flavor of the rum, while preserving its unique character over time.

Jochi Melero

“With this effort, we celebrate the art of rum-making while paying homage to the history and tradition of photography, very similar processes that require time and patience to achieve extraordinary results,” Destilería Serrallés CEO Philippe Brechot said.

“Our Don Q Gran Reserva XO is one of those that make up our portfolio of premium rums that mixes rums aged between 9 and 12 years and Solera rums of more than 55 years,” he said.

“For more than 157 years, we have produced the No. 1 rum in Puerto Rico with careful and artisanal processes to serve our customers in a unique way and offer the best rum from the island around the world,” he added.

The “Time Captured” campaign is an innovative approach for Destilería Serrallés that shows the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, honoring the heritage and history of making Puerto Rican rum.

“This effort inspired me to reflect on how the inherent life of objects can emanate their own intelligence and evolve through time,” Melero said.

“Being able to provide the barrel of rum with the mechanical eye of a camera to give it vision, its function of caring and giving it characteristics to rum is transformed to make way for the visual. It is a project that perfectly merges two arts that will always remain in the visual poetry of our island,” he added.