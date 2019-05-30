Earth Gift opens 2nd medicinal cannabis clinic, launches ‘artisanal’ crop

May 30, 2019 112

Two years after entering the island’s medicinal cannabis market with the opening of its first location in Carolina, Earth Gift announced the addition of a new clinic in Trujillo Alto and the establishment of a proprietary “artisanal” crop.

The new location entailed a $160,000 initial investment, while the crop, which features a unique strain of medicinal cannabis, required another $250,000 for the 2,500 square feet of production space.

Three experts are at the forefront of the approximately 400 plants that will be grown there, company officials said.

Earth Gift President Luis González-Fuentes said since opening the first clinic in June 2017, one of his “greatest satisfactions has been to contribute to the island’s economy by creating jobs and providing quality products and services. Last year alone, we paid the Treasury Department $180,000 in sales and use tax. This greatly helps the economy of Puerto Rico.”

The new Earth Gift is located at the San Miguel Plaza shopping center. It will be a replica of the dispensary in Carolina, where patients can select and buy their products.

A third Earth Gift dispensary is slated to open later this year or early next year. After the opening, the company plans to work on the manufacture of products, executives said.