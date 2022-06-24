Type to search

Economists Assoc. opens call for economic development proposals

June 24, 2022
The trade group opened a call for economists submit economic development proposals. (Credit: Grafikwebvideo | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Association Economists is asking local economists to submit economic development proposals for the island, through an open call.

The proposals will be part of the integrated and collaborative development plan for Puerto Rico to be published at the end of this year. The call will be open until Aug. 12, 2022.

The call responds to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) “PRopósito” initiative, which it unveiled in May that involves getting insight from the different sectors to prepare an integrated strategy for Puerto Rico.

The Association is encouraging Puerto Rico’s economists to actively participate in the development of the plan. Proposals must include specific ideas, initiatives, and projects to be implemented and that can directly contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic development.

The call includes a series of specific topics, such as the reduction of poverty and inequality, industrial policy oriented toward native capital, rate of labor participation and unemployment, metrics for measuring progress, among other issues to be addressed in the preparation of proposals.

Economists may email their proposals to the Association.

