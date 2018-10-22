Aon’s ‘Best Employers ’18’ study reveals more committed employees, other findings

October 22, 2018 177

This year’s edition of Aon’s “Best Employers” study showed an increase in the average level of employee commitment, which reached 87 percent, among other findings that will be revealed Oct. 24, the professional services firm confirmed.

“This figure opens the door for a variety of questions, such as: What does this mean for companies? What can they do to achieve this milestone in their respective organizations? How does this contribute to the success and profitability of the company?,” Ivelisse Torres, project manager of Best Employers said.

After recently recognizing Puerto Rico’s Best Employers in, Aon, which provides a wide range of solutions in terms of risks, retirement and health, will share data to help the business community better understand the factors that contribute to the success of a company and its employees, as well as trends in the current labor field.

“Beyond recognizing those companies that strive to maintain a high level of commitment of their employees and good human resource practices, the findings of the ‘Best Employers in Puerto Rico’ study set the standards that other employers would follow in their interest to provide its employees the best possible work environment, recognizing the positive effect this has on the operation and performance of their companies,” Torres said.

As part of the presentation of the findings, a panel of leaders from some of the companies identified as “best employers” will share their experiences and knowledge with the attendees. The panelists include: Gretchen Muñiz Ortiz, senior vice president of human resources at Medical Card System Inc., Antón Roure, human resources business partner director at Merck and José Lázaro, vice president of Assertus Inc.

“The data collected this year and in previous years show us that the employee’s experience and commitment to the company is an element that significantly contributes to the profitability of a company and its corporate culture, to provide a healthy work environment,” said Eddaliz Berríos, senior consultant at Talento.

“The reward has been to obtain consistently outstanding business results,” she added.

The study’s findings will be unveiled at an event at the Condado Plaza Hotel in San Juan, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.