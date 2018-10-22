14 P.R. housing authorities to receive $5.3M from HUD

October 22, 2018 155

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding an additional $5.3 million in voucher funding to 14 housing agencies in Puerto Rico that were severely impacted by major natural disasters in 2017.

The supplemental funding will help PHAs support existing and new families in the Housing Choice Voucher program who live in or around disaster areas, the agency stated.

In Puerto Rico, PHAs in Ponce, Aguadilla, Bayamón, Caguas, Toa Baja, Toa Alta, Cayey, Corozal, San Juan, Lares, Juncos, Fajardo, Manatí and Quebradillas will split the funds, with San Juan receiving the highest amount at a little more than $3 million, according to HUD data.

“Public housing authorities play a tremendous role in assisting families and communities impacted by disasters,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This increase in voucher funding allows housing authorities to serve more families who are still in unstable living conditions as a result of disasters.”

HUD is assigning some $44 million to 12 other housing authorities in Texas, California, and Florida.