Fusionworks lands Oracle NetSuite system representation for P.R., Caribbean

Oracle NetSuite, one of the fastest growing worldwide systems of administrative management and technology, and business solutions leader, announced it has chosen Fusionworks, a Pueto Rico-based company, as its representative and distributor locally and in the Caribbean.

NetSuite is a completely integrated platform of all the technologies necessary to manage a business: customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management, (SCM), cloud and services resource planning (SRP), point of sale, electronic commerce, payroll, human capital, among others.

“This is a new era. Businesses that want to improve their productivity need to move to the next level with the best software in the market,” said Jorge Mejía, CPA, Fusionworks director and co-founder.

Fusionworks is hosting a virtual launch of the NetSuite technology on Nov. 29, for those interested in learning more. Registration must be completed through the following link.

Contrary to other technologies, NetSuite was created and established in the web, and is the only native system within cloud computing. Presently, it is utilized by more than 40,000 clients worldwide, making Oracle the fastest growing system in its category.

“The world changed, our business was transformed, and it is our responsibility to bring the most recent technology to our clients” said Mejía. With the arrival of the cloud, the technologies that our clients have to operate their business were also transformed.”

“NetSuite is a totally integrated, smart business software for all your transactions and is 100% mobile ready, with native social network functions, and best of all, it is managed by the manufacturer, not the businessperson,” Mejía explained.

For the NetSuite practice, that adjusts perfectly to the current needs of Puerto Rico, Fusionworks has established a working team exclusively for their clients. They plan to have more than 20 resources in such practice in the next five years.

“With the arrival of the cloud, companies will adopt new technologies in a more energetic and faster way; innovation is practically mandatory. You either move to the cloud or you stay left behind,” said Leslie Luciano, who, along with Mejía and Luis Santiago, founded Fusionworks in 2002.

Fusionworks is headquartered in San Juan and has regional offices in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Miami, Florida.

Fusionworks excels in transforming the business panorama in the markets that they work with, helping organizations in becoming more innovative, efficient, and competitive.

They achieve this by combining commercial knowledge and technological experience to modernize financial operations, human capital, and sales and marketing of a company.

In addition to Netsuite, Fusionworks has expertise in other Oracle, Microsoft, and Prophix solutions systems.