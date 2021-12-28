Fusionworks gets North American ‘Partner of the Year’ award from Prophix

From left: Fusionworks’ three founding partners Jorge Mejía, Leslie Luciano and Luis Santiago.

Puerto Rican business intelligence and technology firm Fusionworks won the North American “Partner of the Year” award from Prophix, a corporate performance management (CPM) software developer that provides solutions for the consolidation of financial processes.

Ahead of its 20th anniversary, Fusionworks was selected from hundreds of firms in North America, it confirmed.

“As 2021 is ending with a more positive business scenario, especially for SMEs and other private sectors, and many companies are preparing organizationally and economically to face the challenges of the post-pandemic era,” said Jorge Mejía, founding partner of Fusionworks.

“The convulsive episodes of the economy always bring a rearrangement in the way of doing business and create the need to have total control of finances,” he said.

Fusionworks has been a Prophix partner for 16 years and countless local public and private entities have equipped and trained with this tool to eliminate human errors. This software redefines the management of finances and causes changes that improve not only the processes of the company, but the experience of its users, the firm noted.

“An example to describe the positive impact that Prophix has on a company and its work team is the elimination of manual data entry and use of Excel. This reduces human error or formulas that can lead to budget errors and wrong decision-making,” said Mejía.

Prophix was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Prophix’s software enables organizations to enhance their financial reporting capabilities, while standardizing and optimizing the budgeting process to generate significant ROI through faster close times, reduced budgeting errors, and forecasting in a more efficient way. Prophix has more than 1,600 global customers.

“Fusionworks has been a valued Prophix partner for nearly two decades. Although 2020 was a difficult year for all of us, Fusionworks continues to increase its sales year after year while providing the best customer experience,” said John Pepelnak, NA Channels Manager at Prophix Software Inc.