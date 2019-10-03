Tech consulting firm Fusionworks earns ‘Oracle Partner of the Year 2019’ award

October 3, 2019 150

Puerto Rican business technology consulting firm Fusionworks Inc. was recently awarded the “Oracle Cloud ERP Partner of the Year Latin America,” for the complexity of the projects it has implemented and customer satisfaction with the firm’s expertise.

“This distinction marks our service record during our 17 years of existence and our goal is to continue achieving more. This award is a key feedback we receive from our customers and Oracle,” said Jorge Mejía, founding partner of Fusionworks.

“This award is like a Pan American gold medal for Puerto Rico. Great athletes and musicians are produced here, but tremendous entrepreneurial and technological talent is also produced in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Fusionworks’ mission is to help organizations be more efficient and competitive through the use of advanced technology. Oracle Cloud Applications is an asset that facilitates and optimizes these processes.

“We’re proud of the recognition given to Fusionworks as ERP partner of the year in Latin America. It is an example of its quality and professionalism, on which we’re relying to help in the transformation processes to several of the most important companies in the Caribbean,” said Luis Marrero, managing director of Oracle Caribbean.

The award Fusionworks received was earned after a team of executives and analysts from around the world evaluated the nominations.

“This award at the Latin American level reflects the strength and effectiveness of our business solutions,” said Leslie Luciano, another of Fusionworks’ founding partners. We’re one of the few organizations capable of offering integrated solutions in the Oracle software range which allows us to focus on the individual business challenges of our clients and in designing solutions that make a real difference.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.