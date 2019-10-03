Cloud Solutions Provider Inova marks 2nd anniversary with expansion plans

October 3, 2019 230

Inova Solutions, a Microsoft partner authorized as a Cloud Solutions Provider in the Caribbean and Latin America region, is marking its second anniversary in Puerto Rico, with plans to grow in size and services next year.

Víctor Rivera-Cuevas, Inova’s country manager for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, confirmed that in 2017, the company added Puerto Rico in its regional portfolio and since then it has experienced solid growth, which they plan to continue expanding in the face of 2020.

“In just two years, and after the challenges experienced with Hurricane María, we have strengthened our customer base as a preferred provider in the licensing of Microsoft cloud-based products and solutions for Puerto Rico, thanks to the trust of our customers and the dedicated service of our team in Puerto Rico,” said Rivera-Cuevas, of the firm that was recently certified as a Microsoft gold strategic partner in the region.

Inova Solution Puerto Rico is expanding its professional staff to provide technological solutions to small and medium enterprises, for which it has hired new staff in the area of ​​technical support, sales, customer service, marketing and Microsoft licensing.

Herbert Lewy, general manager of Microsoft Puerto Rico, confirmed that Inova Caribe’s revenue grew 36% during fiscal year 2019 at the regional level. Meanwhile, Inova Puerto Rico’s revenue grew 66% for the same period.

“Having the support and experience of business partners such as Inova Solutions is one of the key factors in sustaining our continued commitment to Puerto Rico,” Lewy said. “The work we have done… with Inova Solutions is a testament to how we help companies of all types and sizes with state-of-the-art technology so that they can do more and better.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.