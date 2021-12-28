PREPA, MMM partner to offer more health benefits to employees, retirees

MMM will offer services in partnership with First Medical.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has selected health insurer MMM as its new provider, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the companies announced.

MMM will offer services in partnership with First Medical, which represents “an unprecedented agreement” that will allow the public corporation’s retirees and employees to benefit from integrated medical care with innovative benefits.

“Being PREPA’s official health insurance is great news for everyone at MMM. We’re happy and grateful that PREPA trusted us with the healthcare of its retirees and employees. Our work team is ready and committed to provide unmatched access to health services with the highest standards,” said Orlando González, president of MMM.

As part of the offer, a special membership period was announced valid through Jan. 15, 2022, which will allow retirees who are not covered by PREPA’s current official insurance to join MMM and have their employer’s contribution reinstated.

“We at PREPA have received this new benefit proposal with great enthusiasm. With the funds allocated by the Board, we were able to sign this historic agreement that allows us to provide better benefits,” said Marc F. Thys-Torres, PREPA’s Human Resources and Labor Affairs associate director.

“We’re proud to be able to offer the health insurance that our employees deserve and that retirees have earned with their work,” he said.

Meanwhile, José A. Pagán-Torres, senior administrative vice president of First Medical said “We’re prepared to provide our experience, resources, facilities and knowledge in the healthcare industry at PREPA’s employees service.”

“We’re committed to elevate their experience with treatments, providers, and hospitals that we have available for them throughout the island,” he said. “They can trust on being in good hands with this deal between insurance companies. Our administrative and medical staff welcome you to our great family.”

PREPA and MMM will initiate a communication and orientation process for the agency’s beneficiaries and retirees, who can call 1-833-950-4377 to clear up doubts and find out more details about their benefits and coverage, the parties stated.