MCS distributes $12M in performance bonuses to pharmacies, hospitals

The recognitions given to the hospitals and pharmacies are focused on positive patient results, such as the effectiveness of the preventive care provided to patients, helping them prevent relapses in their conditions.

MCS, through its MCS Conexión de Salud program, recently awarded more than $12 million in performance bonuses, distributed among pharmacies and hospitals in its provider network recognized for their “outstanding” performance related to the health and well-being of the patients they serve.

“Despite the challenges the healthcare community has faced during the pandemic, the hospitals and pharmacies we recognize today have provided outstanding service, exceeding our metrics, and this has resulted in the health and well-being of our members,” said MCS COO Roberto Torres-Fernández.

“Thanks to the close collaboration with the pharmacies and hospitals in our network, our members have been satisfied with the services they receive — so much so, that our federal regulator recently awarded us a 4.5-Star rating for 2022, being the only healthcare plan in Puerto Rico with five stars in the Customer Service metrics,” he said.

“We all win when all the care elements provided converge for effective medical care for all our members,” said Carolyn Rodríguez, executive vice president of Pharmacy at MCS.

Rodríguez said the effort by the participating pharmacies and hospitals, coupled with MCS’s clinical programs and technological platforms, “have improved the quality of life for our members, giving them an optimal level in terms of their health conditions.”

As an example, MCS mentioned its use of the RxEffect platform “to allow pharmacies in our network to identify patients who are not adhering to their drug therapies, as recommended by their doctor. That way, we can ensure our members take their drugs and keep their conditions under control.”

The performance bonuses awarded to the providers will be invested in tools to create new and improved services for their patients.