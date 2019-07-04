Engineers and Surveyors, InterAmerican University join to promote successful revalidation

July 4, 2019 62

The College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR, for its initials in Spanish) and the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico have reached a collaboration agreement to reinforce the professional skills of engineering program graduates and promote revalidation exams.

“During our presidency we have focused on promoting the importance of the revalidation of engineering and surveying, given the fact that only a small percentage of graduates on the island take it,” said CIAPR President Pablo Vázquez-Ruiz.

“This agreement provides tools for students to pass the revalidation once they finish their studies and are able to reach their maximum potential without limitations because they do not have a license,” said Vázquez-Ruiz.

Data from the National Council of Engineers and Surveyors Examiners, entity to which the Board of Examiners of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico belongs, shows that no more than 25% of graduates of these subjects opt for taking the fundamental revalidation exam.

In other words, 75 of every 100 graduates of these professions choose not to professionalize themselves.

“It is a huge number of graduates who deprive themselves of performing to the best of their abilities, by not completing the process of professionalization. Even if you have a job in non-professional positions, you are self-imposing limits to your growth,” Vázquez-Ruiz said

The InterAmerican University, for its part, is committed to strengthening engineering and surveying requirements, its President Manuel J. Fernós, said.

As part of the agreement, the InterAmerican University will promote through its courses the importance of taking a fundamental revalidation exam as a way toward professionalization.