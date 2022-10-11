Entrepreneurs invest $75K to open XO Medical Esthetics in Caguas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Xiomara N. García-Pantojas and Caguas Mayor William Miranda during the clinic's official opening.

Entrepreneurs Xiomara N. García-Pantojas and Jaxier O. Colón-Torres announced the opening of medical aesthetics clinic XO Medical Esthetics in Caguas, following a $75,000 investment.

The 826-square-foot clinic will provide skin care, as well as medical-aesthetic treatments, pre- and post-operative care, and relaxation techniques, in addition to the traditional facial and body aesthetic services, post-cosmetic surgery care, body treatments, laser hair removal, microblading, tattoo removal, dermopigmentation, among others.

The new business located near the HIMA San Pablo Hospital is generating four direct jobs, News is my Business confirmed.

“We have been preparing ourselves professionally to offer our clients a service with the highest quality standards. We work as a team for the well-being and speedy recovery of our clients who have undergone invasive procedures, such as cosmetic surgeries, that require specialized care, the use of girdles and the application of therapies to heal faster and more safely,” said García-Pantojas.

“We specialize in treating clients with skin conditions, such as acne, melasma, cellulite, scars, stretch marks, localized fat, and stress,” she said.

She said statistics reflect a 96% increase in surgeries of all kinds, but in particular in plastic, cosmetic, bariatric, orthopedic surgeries and others that require treatments designed individually, according to the needs of each patient.

“We bring state-of-the-art equipment and have a variety of the highest quality, natural, and medical-grade products,” said Colón-Torres.

“Products for facial and body care will also be offered, so that the client can maintain the results from home. We have a central location, easy to access and parking. Our service is completely personalized, we offer an entire experience specially designed for each client, in an atmosphere of relaxation and harmony,” he said.