Activity back at Cabo Rojo’s Boquerón, El Combate tourism spots

The Boquerón sector in Cabo Rojo is a tourist hotspot.

Businesses in the El Combate and Boquerón sectors of Cabo Rojo — considered tourism hotspots in Puerto Rico’s southwestern region — are moving ahead to provide service to visitors, picking up activities in the wake of Hurricane Fiona’s strike three weeks ago.

The sectors are home to a variety of hotels and small inns, more than 30 restaurants, and dozens of other attractions to cater to visitors.

Among the best-known attractions that are already operating are the beaches of Combate, Boquerón, Playita Azul, and Buyé, the Cabo Rojo National Wildlife Refuge, multiple mountain bike routes, and nightlife in the villages of Boquerón, El Combate, Puerto Real, and La Parguera.

“We recognize that several nearby communities still don’t have electricity, and our solidarity is with their residents and businesses. On the other hand, while the restoration continues, we must reactivate the tourism activity in Cabo Rojo, and a vast majority of the beaches, attractions, and businesses are ready,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, general manager of the Combate Beach Resort, and president of the Small Inns Association.

He said the entity has collaborated with the municipal and state agencies to restore all important areas and strengthen their contingency plans, “to ensure visitors a welcoming and safe environment.”

Several businesses in Cabo Rojo have already begun working to promote their attractions and are looking to amplify the message with the support from the municipal government, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., and Discover Puerto Rico to attract local and foreign travelers to the southwestern region.

For Angel “Cucho” Rodríguez, co-owner of Parador Boquemar, restoring economic activity in Cabo Rojo requires promoting responsible and eco-friendly tourism, but admitted there is still work to do.

“We feel optimistic. Research data published by the DMO signal a sustained recovery in the leisure and group tourism segments over the coming months,” said Tomás Ramírez, a business leader and current vice chair of the Discover Puerto Rico Board of Directors.

“Additionally, our entrepreneurs are leading by example, and united, continue to collaborate with their mayors to accelerate the full recovery of the southwest region, and therefore, protect hundreds of small businesses and thousands of jobs in the tourism sector,” he said.

“Our area is ready to resume the tourism activity and have demonstrated it this past weekend. The airports and access routes are open, and the lighting, infrastructure, and many attractions and restaurants are operating and ready to receive visitors of all ages, tastes, and budgets,” said Xavier A. Ramírez.