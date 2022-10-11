Menonita Health buys Hospital San Cristóbal in Ponce for undisclosed amount

Hospital San Cristóbal in Ponce,

The Menonita Health System announced the signing of a purchase agreement for the assets of the Hospital San Cristóbal in Ponce, for an undisclosed amount.

With this agreement, the institution is on track to obtain the necessary permits for Hospital Menonita Ponce Inc. to begin operating on Dec. 1, 2022, and become the network’s sixth hospital, company officials said.

The deal, in addition to representing the purchase of the facility in Ponce, entails improvement projects, the purchase of new equipment and operating capital.

“We’re extremely pleased to have signed this agreement, as it allows us to continue expanding our operations throughout the island, with the purpose of bringing innovation, cutting-edge technology, development and, above all, the quality service and Christian love that distinguishes the Menonita Health System,” said Ricardo Hernández, executive director of the Menonita Health System.

“We come with a goal of fostering excellent relationships with our work team and medical faculty, building on what has been achieved here through all these years,” he said, confirming the addition of 100 new jobs once the deal closes.

“Another important aspect that this agreement brings is the favorable economic impact on the community through business relationships and the natural integration that we make in the communities in which we operate,” he said.

“Menonita stands out because we reinvest everything produced in more and better services for the community, and this transaction is a clear example of that,” Hernández said.

Currently, the Ponce hospital employs about 410 professionals, including a staff of about 100 physicians in different specialties who will join more than 4,000 employees and about 1,000 physicians in Menonita’s network.