EPA grants $7.6M in rebates for clean school buses in Puerto Rico

Contributor May 31, 2024
The EPA will make more funds available for clean school buses this year. (Credit: Photosvit | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Department of Education will be able to purchase 25 electric school buses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced selections for rebates under the 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, including a rebate for Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico Department of Education will receive more than $7.6 million in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses.

The selection will help Puerto Rico transition to zero-emission vehicles and replace older diesel school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities, the federal agency stated.

“Protecting our kids by delivering more funding for clean school buses in Puerto Rico is not only protective of public health but also another leap forward in the fight against climate change by reducing harmful diesel emissions,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. García. “Every child should be able to open their school bus window and take a deep breath of fresh air, whether on the bus or at the bus stop.”

In September 2023, the EPA announced the availability of at least $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. The rebate application period closed in February 2024 with responses from school districts across the country seeking to purchase electric and clean school buses. 

The EPA said that, given the overwhelming demand, including in low-income communities, tribal nations, and U.S. territories, it doubled the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

This third round of funding will build on the previous almost $2 billion investment via the 2022 Rebates and 2023 Grants to further improve air quality in and around schools, “reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future.”

The EPA will make more funds available for clean school buses this year, it stated.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
