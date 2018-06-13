La Esquina Famosa returns to Plaza Las Américas after 10-yr. hiatus

Well-known Puerto Rican men’s clothing store La Esquina Famosa has returned to Plaza Las Américas after a 10-year, investing $250,000 to open its newest location that is the sixth location for the retailer.

The new 2,300 square-foot store, located on the second level of the mall, between Macy’s and JC Penney, generates eight new direct jobs, and joins San Patricio Plaza, Arecibo, Mayagüez, Ponce and Carolina.

La Esquina Famosa features a new boutique concept where it offers the same wide variety of inventory but encourages the continuous movement of merchandise, always ensuring the latest in men’s fashion, executives said.

The store is split into two areas, each with its own dressing rooms. On one side is casual and sporty clothing, while in the other, there is formal and semi-formal style clothing, including suits and labels.

Clothing is exhibited in suggested matching so that the client can quickly identify the offer and its location in the European-inspired store.

“We arranged the clothing in such a way that it is within the visual reach and touch of the client, complemented by the personalized service that has always identified us to ensure a complete shopping experience,” said Elías Luis Blanco, owner of the store that originally opened its doors in Plaza las Américas in 1968.

La Esquina Famosa will feature few pieces of each style to ensure the constant renewal of fashion, without sacrificing the entire selection of items from its client’s favorite brands such as Luchiano Visconti, Givenchy, Mirto, Zanetti, Spazio, Brandolino, Fernando Pena and Nono Maldonado.