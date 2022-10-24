Estudios Técnicos launches analytical tool for Puerto Rico’s hospital sector

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The ETI Hospital Profiler allows the visualization and comparison of strategic health sector statistics and indicators.

Estudios Técnicos Inc. (ETI) unveiled the ETI Hospital Profiler, a metrics and analytical tool with a standardized report specifically designed for the hospital industry, that was introduced during the recent Puerto Rico Hospital Association’s annual convention

“The ETI Hospital Profiler is a groundbreaking tool that allows the visualization of specific measures and datapoints for the 42 general short-term acute hospitals,” said ETI President Graham Castillo.

“The analytical tool provides information on a range of subjects including demographic and health infrastructure in a hospital’s market area, financial information, and operational efficiency for the market area and by hospital,” he said.

“The service allows a hospital to compare its performance to that of its industry peers, as well as examine key indicators for its primary market area,” said Castillo.

Julio Galíndez, managing partner of Galíndez, LLC, who has years of experience working with this industry and presented the conference “How do Puerto Rico hospitals compare with US hospitals during these tough times,” used the platform during the annual convention.

Galíndez LLC collaborated with ETI to develop the platform that computes the market area for each facility using geofenced data.

“There’s no need to request or manage client’s visitor data, which is a time consuming and costly process,” Castillo said.

Roberto López, director of the ETI’s Data Analytics Division, which developed the platform, said the “sophisticated tool automizes data collection, computation of performance metrics and evaluation.”

“The platform substantially reduces the cost of information gathering and analysis and supports the analytical services we provide to our clients,” he said.

Clients can review their position relative to their peers in terms of market volume and capture, visit trends, population characteristics, competition, financial performance, efficiency ratios, profit per patient and per day, and more, he added.

The main sources that feed the Hospital Profiler are CMS Cost Reports, the US Census, and geofenced data from mobile devices, López explained.

“Now with this tool we will be able to assist our hospital clients in evaluating their operations, their finances, and the use of patient services,” Galíndez said.

“In its entire history, it is the first time that the hospital sector in Puerto Rico has an analysis tool like this. The advantage is that now, with the ETI Hospital Profiler, they are provided with an alternative for the analysis of reliable information, which is reported to the federal government, and which will support the decisions that hospital management makes regarding its operations,” he said.