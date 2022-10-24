InvestPR nabs 3 Int’l Economic Development Council awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

InvestPR acting CEO Ella Woger-Nieves.

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the island’s economic development organization, won three Excellence in Economic Development Awards at the 2022 International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Annual Conference in Oklahoma City, OK.

The organization received a Gold Award for its “Game-Changers, welcome home”, and “Accelerate Success” programs, as well as Silver Award for its “Industry Capabilities Tour.”

“We’re thrilled to have received these accolades, a clear sign that the work we’re doing is being noticed and producing results,” said Nicole Vilalte, CMO at InvestPR.

“The development and deployment of each initiative entailed exhaustive research and strategizing to determine a clear path to undertake in fulfilling its objectives, in line with InvestPR’s mission,” she said.

“We’re not alone in this achievement, as the winning campaigns are the result of the hard work of many people and partners from different sectors,” Vilalte said.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. Twenty-five award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received more than 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries around the world.

“Marketing has been a key focus for our organization to effectively communicate Puerto Rico’s value proposition as a world-class investment destination,” said InvestPR acting CEO Ella Woger-Nieves.

“We continue to ensure we are providing our local and regional stakeholders with the most reliable and up-to-date information about the investment opportunities that abound on the island,” she said. “Our Board of Directors and staff are honored to receive this award in recognition of these efforts.”

Campaigns in detail

The “Game-Changers, welcome home” campaign sought to prompt investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs to consider Puerto Rico as an investment destination, by framing the island’s legacy of excellence, positioning it as a springboard for companies into the future.

“Accelerate Success” was a campaign to reposition Puerto Rico as a new viable option for bioscience companies looking to meet the unique requirements of a post-pandemic pharma era.

The “Industry Capabilities Tour,” was a three-day initiative, for which federal government officials from the White House in commerce, trade, and resiliency visited Puerto Rico to see the island’s industry capabilities, especially those in the pharma and manufacturing sectors.