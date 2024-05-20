SME awards best digital strategies in support of sales and marketing
Brand creativity and dexterity to connect with the consumer through a diverse ecosystem of digital channels, to maximize innovative technological solutions and exceed sales and marketing goals, were the spotlight at the 2024 SME Digital Awards.
The Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) of Puerto Rico bestowed its annual recognitions during the SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Amplified Intelligence last Friday.
Representatives of the 53 digital campaigns and initiatives that made it to the shortlist in one or two categories of the competition met at the Puerto Rico Convention Center to acknowledge the work of their teams over the past year.
The SME has conferred this award since 2007 to recognize the best strategies, campaigns, and initiatives based on the use of technology and integration of digital media.
This year, for the first time, the development of technological solutions in Puerto Rico was added among the recognitions. Below are the winners of 11 of the categories of this edition of the festival:
Social Platform Campaign:
- Silver: Burger King, La Casa de PR: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Silver: Hackeando el Margarita Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- Bronze: Añade una Silla: Universal | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
- Bronze: Mountain Faces: Kia Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Branded Content:
- Gold: Fuego Menú: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Gold: Primero La H: La H | Rimas Music | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Silver: Mic Drop: La H | Rimas Music | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Silver: Time, Captured: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Bronze: Somos Seguros EN Vida: Triple-S | Contáctica
User Generated Content (UGC):
- Bronze: Born to Mix: Absolut | SUP3RNOVA
Influencer Marketing:
- Gold: Mic Drop: La H | Rimas Music | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Silver: Hackeando el Margarita Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- Silver: Whopper vs. WhoppeL: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Bronze: Burger King, La Casa de PR: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Bronze: Buuoy: Liberty Puerto Rico | WILD FI Puerto Rico
- Bronze: Un regreso a clases inolvidable es posible: Walmart Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Social Responsibility:
- Gold: Cuidemos las Tetas: Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
- Silver: Jingle Therapy: Asociación de Alzheimer’s de Puerto Rico | VML
- Bronze: Calles con Nombre de Mujer: Garage Isla Verde | Sajo//McCann
- Bronze: Healthy Miles: Garage Isla Verde | Sajo//McCann
- Bronze: Listos 101: Oriental | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
Data-Driven Media Strategy:
- Silver: SKAI: NUC University | WILD FI Puerto Rico
- Bronze: The Authentic Campaign: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico | Contáctica
- Bronze: The Credit Match: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico | Contáctica
Gaming:
- Bronze: Papá Primero: L’Oréal Caribe | YSL, Ralph Lauren & Giorgio Armani | SUP3RNOVA
- Bronze: Parranda Sí Puedo: Oriental | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
Digital User Experience and Interface Design (UX/UI):
- Gold: Pasaporte a la Aventura: Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | KIS
- Bronze: Busca Pasteles: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
Sales Through Digital Channels:
- Gold: Cheeseburger Day: McDonald’s | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Silver: De Pueblo a tu casa con GE Appliances: GEA | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
Innovative Use Of Technology:
- Gold: Re/Usables: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Bronze: #ChateaConPlatea: PlateaPR | Red Ventures Puerto Rico – PlateaPR
- Bronze: BombaGPT: Coors Light | VML
- Bronze: La Esquina de la Innovación: Chocoramo | Contáctica
Tech Solution Development:
- Gold: Pasaporte a la Aventura: Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | KIS
- Gold: Re/Usables: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
In addition, forum attendees had the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award, chosen from among the gold-winning digital campaigns and initiatives. This award went to “Cuidemos las Tetas” from the American Cancer Society and its agency Lopito, Ileana & Howie. The case videos of the winners and finalists are available on the SME Puerto Rico YouTube channel.
