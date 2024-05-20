SME awards best digital strategies in support of sales and marketing

The 2024 SME Digital Awards were part of the 2024 SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Amplified Intelligence, the summit celebration of Digital Week in Puerto Rico.

Brand creativity and dexterity to connect with the consumer through a diverse ecosystem of digital channels, to maximize innovative technological solutions and exceed sales and marketing goals, were the spotlight at the 2024 SME Digital Awards.

The Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) of Puerto Rico bestowed its annual recognitions during the SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Amplified Intelligence last Friday.

Representatives of the 53 digital campaigns and initiatives that made it to the shortlist in one or two categories of the competition met at the Puerto Rico Convention Center to acknowledge the work of their teams over the past year.

The SME has conferred this award since 2007 to recognize the best strategies, campaigns, and initiatives based on the use of technology and integration of digital media.

This year, for the first time, the development of technological solutions in Puerto Rico was added among the recognitions. Below are the winners of 11 of the categories of this edition of the festival:

Social Platform Campaign:

Silver: Burger King, La Casa de PR: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

Silver: Hackeando el Margarita Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad

Bronze: Añade una Silla: Universal | Lopito, Ileana & Howie

Bronze: Mountain Faces: Kia Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Branded Content:

Gold: Fuego Menú: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

Gold: Primero La H: La H | Rimas Music | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Silver: Mic Drop: La H | Rimas Music | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Silver: Time, Captured: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Bronze: Somos Seguros EN Vida: Triple-S | Contáctica

User Generated Content (UGC):

Bronze: Born to Mix: Absolut | SUP3RNOVA

Influencer Marketing:

Gold: Mic Drop: La H | Rimas Music | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Silver: Hackeando el Margarita Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad

Silver: Whopper vs. WhoppeL: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

Bronze: Burger King, La Casa de PR: Burger King | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

Bronze: Buuoy: Liberty Puerto Rico | WILD FI Puerto Rico

Bronze: Un regreso a clases inolvidable es posible: Walmart Puerto Rico | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Social Responsibility:

Gold: Cuidemos las Tetas: Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer | Lopito, Ileana & Howie

Silver: Jingle Therapy: Asociación de Alzheimer’s de Puerto Rico | VML

Bronze: Calles con Nombre de Mujer: Garage Isla Verde | Sajo//McCann

Bronze: Healthy Miles: Garage Isla Verde | Sajo//McCann

Bronze: Listos 101: Oriental | Lopito, Ileana & Howie

Data-Driven Media Strategy:

Silver: SKAI: NUC University | WILD FI Puerto Rico

Bronze: The Authentic Campaign: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico | Contáctica

Bronze: The Credit Match: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico | Contáctica

Gaming:

Bronze: Papá Primero: L’Oréal Caribe | YSL, Ralph Lauren & Giorgio Armani | SUP3RNOVA

Bronze: Parranda Sí Puedo: Oriental | Lopito, Ileana & Howie

Digital User Experience and Interface Design (UX/UI):

Gold: Pasaporte a la Aventura: Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | KIS

Bronze: Busca Pasteles: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Sales Through Digital Channels:

Gold: Cheeseburger Day: McDonald’s | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Silver: De Pueblo a tu casa con GE Appliances: GEA | Lopito, Ileana & Howie

Innovative Use Of Technology:

Gold: Re/Usables: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

Bronze: #ChateaConPlatea: PlateaPR | Red Ventures Puerto Rico – PlateaPR

Bronze: BombaGPT: Coors Light | VML

Bronze: La Esquina de la Innovación: Chocoramo | Contáctica

Tech Solution Development:

Gold: Pasaporte a la Aventura: Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | KIS

Gold: Re/Usables: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

In addition, forum attendees had the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award, chosen from among the gold-winning digital campaigns and initiatives. This award went to “Cuidemos las Tetas” from the American Cancer Society and its agency Lopito, Ileana & Howie. The case videos of the winners and finalists are available on the SME Puerto Rico YouTube channel.