Evertec launches 7th edition of scholarship program, focused on STEM

In its pursuit of contributing to the development of an exceedingly technological society with the need for young professionals who can perform competitively in the new job market, Evertec announced the launch of the 7th edition of its scholarship program aimed at university students from Puerto Rico and Latin America who are focused on the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Since the inception of its scholarship program in 2015, Evertec has awarded 529 scholarships for a total investment of more than $685,000 in six years. In 2020, even with COVID 19, Evertec awarded 160 scholarships to university and post-graduate students with an investment of over $185,000.

In addition, aware of the importance of supporting more women in STEM professions, last year Evertec, in partnership with women leaders in the technology and science ecosystem, achieved a 50% increase in applications by females, resulting in greater diversity and inclusion among the program’s awardees, company officials said.

“The pandemic demonstrated the importance of the use of technology and science in the global economy and in our society,” said Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler.

“Both have played a crucial role in identifying, addressing, and finding a solution to the challenges brought about by the pandemic,” he said. “Now more than ever, at Evertec, we reiterate our commitment to students who concentrate their studies in STEM since they will be an essential part of our future workforce. “

Evertec’s executives and Board members fund the scholarship program, which offers opportunities both to students from Puerto Rico who are studying in STEM disciplines, as well as to Evertec employees and their children in the 10 countries where it operates.

In addition, it seeks to support outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence with 3.50 or more academic index and commitment to the community.

Candidates must have been accepted at an accredited college or university during the academic year 2021-2022 to pursue higher education studies at the bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral level to be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship.

Additionally, these individuals could also be considered to participate in the Evertec Internship Program. Applicants have until July 2, 2021 to apply for the scholarship.

