Evertec partners with ‘GivingTuesdayPR’ by easing digital payments to nonprofits

November 27, 2019 205

Evertec announced its partnership with #GivingTuesdayPR by working with the more than 1.3 million users so they contribute and support nonprofits in their fundraising event.

GivingTuesdayPR is part of a global effort to raise awareness about the work these organizations do in Puerto Rico In its third year on the island, #GivingTuesdayPR once again joins the global movement to dedicate Dec. 3rd as a day for highlighting the importance of giving and donating, through a locally coordinated effort led by the Alianza para el Desarrollo del Tercer Sector Puertorriqueño.

“These [non-government organizations] are an important pillar in Puerto Rico and one of its greatest challenges continues to be raising funds for their operations,” said Alexandra López, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Evertec.

“The facility provided by the technology immediately allowing individuals to donate to NGOs is a catalyst that will accelerate their growth and development, by obtaining funds from thousands of people directly and instantly,” she said.

“Just as ATH Móvil is the leading solution for person-to-person payments, we wish to support NGOs with this technology so they can obtain donations in a fast, secure and sustainable manner that, in turn, allows them to continue doing the great work they do for Puerto Rico,” she added.

Since Evertec introduced the ATH Móvil Donations solution last year, it has made fundraising easier and simpler for the more than 150 organizations that are enrolled in the service, she said.

In 2018 Alianza para el Desarrollo del Tercer Sector Puertorriqueño helped more than 60 NGOs raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Roberto Soto-Acosta, president of the nonprofit.

“We’re confident that the convenience offered by ATH Móvil will increase the number of participating organizations and make it easier for them to reach their fundraising goals to continue with their valuable projects,” he said.

Nonprofits interested in participating in the initiative have until Nov. 26 to register. NGOs wishing to receive donations through ATH Móvil must have an ATH Móvil Business account and fill out an application in the Donations section of the service’s website.