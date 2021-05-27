Execs appointed at MMM, Puerto Rico Medical, Kinesis Foundation

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder comprises a number of executive appointments, headed by the designation of Rachid Molinary and CIO of MMM Healthcare LLC.

Rachid Molinary

MMM names Molinary as CIO

Orlando González, president of MMM Healthcare, LLC, announced the appointment of Puerto Rican Rachid Molinary as the company’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Molinary’s addition to the management team strengthens operations and reinforces its commitment to offer more and better services to the elderly population with the assistance of technology, he said.

“MMM has differentiated itself through innovation and technology has been key to achieve this. It has allowed us to deliver tools that facilitate the work of healthcare providers as well as access to services for our more than 270,000 members. We’re certain that Molinary’s preparation and experience will be essential to continue developing these and other tools to assist and serve seniors, in addition to taking MMM’s technological and digital structure to the next level,” said González.

With more than 20 years in the technological industry, Molinary has held senior management positions, including senior vice president of Banco Popular and vice president of web design and development, payment solutions, and digital commerce for Evertec, Inc.

Molinary has overseen chief strategic and innovation initiatives, as well as research and development of technology products in areas as diverse as e-Banking, e-Commerce, UI/UX, digital strategy, digital marketing, electronic payments, startups, and digital transformation. His expertise extends to include leadership, team building, coaching, and mentoring.

Molinary has a master’s degree in Architecture from the Knowlton School of Architecture at Ohio State and a bachelor’s in Environmental Design from the School of Architecture at the University of Puerto Rico. He was a professor at the School of Architecture at the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, a designer and a researcher at O.C.E.A.N. in the United Kingdom, and a designer at NASA’s Human Factors and Technology Division.

Rebeca Ocasio

RSM Puerto Rico exec gets not as ‘emerging leader’

RSM Puerto Rico, local audit, tax and consulting firm focused on the middle market, is proud of and congratulates Rebecca Ocasio P.E. for receiving the distinction of Emerging Leader of the Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors Association of Puerto Rico (CIAPR). Ocasio is a manager at RSM Puerto Rico’s Consulting Division.

This acknowledgement is granted to young members of the Association who stand out due to their professional execution and collaboration with the institution, particularly those who demonstrate leadership in the performance of their roles.

“The Association’s acknowledgement validates what we see Rebecca do daily in the performance of her duties. At RSM Puerto Rico, we are proud to have a high-caliber professional such as her,” said José Gómez-León, chairman of RSM Puerto Rico.

Ocasio, who is also certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP), has been working for RSM Puerto Rico for 13 years, in the Project Management and Business Consulting Group of the firm’s Consulting Division. She has contributed to the sustained success of several firm clients, including Puerto Rico government agencies that have referred to her as “the example every one of our consultants should follow.”

Victor J. Santiago

Puerto Rico Medical names new president

Puerto Rico Medical, a leading private insurance company participating in the medical malpractice market in Puerto Rico, has named Víctor J. Santiago as its new president and CEO.

Santiago relies on the expertise of its management team, an orchestrated strategic plan, alliances with general agencies, producers and authorized representatives of insurance and new technologies to expand its product offering and expand to other health sectors, he said.

Santiago has more than 23 years of experience in different executive positions in the banking and insurance industry; during which he has led changes guided by “unity of purpose, clearly communicated goals, productivity metrics and a good strategic plan.”

“My experience, together with the expertise of PRMD employees, will allow us to take the organization to the next level in terms of growth, profitability, product offering and technology. In addition to being recognized as the first alternative in malpractice insurance for the medical class and health allies in Puerto Rico,” Santiago said.

From left: Dennis Román-Roa and José Enrique Fernández.

Leadership change at Kinesis Foundation

The Kinesis Foundation Board of Directors announced the appointment of Dennis R. Román-Roa as the Foundation’s president. Román-Roa succeeds José Enrique Fernández, who has presided over Kinesis since its foundation in 2004.

The change of command has been underway since January, when Román-Roa joined Kinesis’ team. The change is due to a redesign of the work plan that strengthens the Foundation’s commitment to education.

“His leadership and 30 years of experience at the head of important organizations in and outside of Puerto Rico will be of great contribution to the organizational structure of Kinesis, thus reinforcing the mission of our Foundation,” said Fernández.

Established in 2004 the goal of Kinesis Foundation is to provide highly competitive opportunities to outstanding students with disadvantaged economic resources.

From its inception to the present, Kinesis has provided more than $11.5 million in scholarships to prevent economic barriers from tarnishing the future of outstanding students in Puerto Rico.

