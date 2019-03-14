Executive appointments at Birling Capital, Uber, Cemex

March 14, 2019 351

High-ranking executives have been appointed recently to positions at Birling Capital, Uber and Cemex, responsible for the Puerto Rico market.

Teresita Fuentes

Birling Capital appoints CPA Teresita Fuentes as vice chair



Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, president of Birling Capital announced the appointment of CPA Teresita Fuentes as vice chair of Birling Capital, member of the executive committee and director of corporate advisory, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and Law 20/22 division.

Fuentes worked at Ernst & Young LLP in Puerto Rico until 2017. At the time of her retirement from E&Y, she became an advisor and later secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury.

Fuentes has more than 30 years of experience in corporate advice on tax matters. In addition, she’s served clients in the areas of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, consumer products, technological industries, and insurance, among others.

With extensive experience in the practice of corporate, tax, risk management and both public and private administration, she has always played a leading role in the island’s market.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Puerto Rico in Business Administration and Accounting and the Executive Leadership Program of Kellogg School of Management in Chicago. Her experience in public accounting includes both national and international firms such as Laventhol & Horwath.

Uber Eats gets new GM

Delivery platform Uber Eats announced the appointment of Quentin Vanbever as general manager of Panama and the Caribbean.

Quentin Vanbever

His main job will be to lead and supervise the operating environment of the company in Panama, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, as well as lead the expansion of the service to more countries in the region.

Vanbever studied Business Engineering at the Solvay Brussels School of Economics & Management and has a master’s degree in Business Management from the Business and Economics School of the University of Gothenburg. In addition, he obtained his second master’s degree in Business Engineering from Solvay Business School of Economics & Management, graduated with honors.

With nine years of experience in the business industry, Quentin Vanbever has worked among Argentina, Belgium and Colombia in internationally recognized companies such as BDO in Corporate Finance.

In addition, he co-founded, Original Vagabonds, through which he created his own chocolate brand “Josephine” and managed to distribute it to more than 35 cities in Colombia in less than 4 years. In addition, the young entrepreneur created Fastco S.A.S where he helped large and international companies such as La Lorraine Bakery Group and Deceuninck to implement their business in Latin America.

In the time he has been in Uber Eats, the executive has led successful launches in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, which has managed to gather more than 600 local and international restaurants available on the platform in the region.

Cemex names new president in P.R.

Executive José Antonio Cabrera was recently named the new president of Cemex Dominicana, Puerto Rico and Haiti.

José A. Cabrera

He previously served as vice president of strategic planning for Cemex Egypt, as well as vice president of strategic planning for the Asia, the Middle East and African region, has worked at the company for 19 years.

Cabrera joined Cemex for the first time in 2000, and since then

and for the past 19 years has been appointed to various positions in the strategic planning, operations and commercial fields, through which he has greatly supported the Cemex operations and contributed to the growth of the company in the region.

Prior to his position as vice president of strategic planning, Cabrera was commercial and operations director of Cemex

Spain, as well as project manager of strategic planning for Cemex Spain and the Mediterranean Region.

Cabrera holds an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa and a BA in Physics, Automation and Control from the University of La Laguna in Spain.