Piloto 151 expands footprint to Hato Rey’s ‘Golden Mile’ with 3rd location

September 28, 2018 2206

After a year since the launch of its second outpost in Santurce, Piloto 151, Puerto Rico’s first coworking space, announced it will open its third location in the heart of San Juan’s financial district by the end of the year with a total investment of more than $500,000.

Piloto 151 Milla de Oro, which will open in the City Tower building on 250 Ponce de León Avenue in Hato Rey, will initially have eight offices and 14 dedicated workstations. Users will have access to a dedicated fiber optic circuit provided by Aeronet’s Gigabit1, full back-up generator, ergonomic Herman Miller chairs by MOS Collection, a large conference room and an outdoor rooftop terrace.

“When we first launched Piloto 151 in 2013, few people on the island knew what coworking was,” said Sofia Stolberg, co-founder and CEO of Piloto 151.

“Today, more and more individuals, startups, entrepreneurs and companies cowork to reduce costs and risks, increase productivity and connect with a community of like-minded individuals,” she said.

“We exist to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive through inspiring work spaces, one-stop-shop services, networking events and a growing community of doers,” she added.

“The entrepreneurship ecosystem on the island is now more robust than ever and we continue to support entrepreneurs and businesses who are expanding and shipping their products and services from Puerto Rico to the entire world,” said Stolberg.

According to the Global Coworking Unconference Conference’s latest industry study, demand in the sector is projected to continue growing 16 percent annually for the period between 2007 and 2022. Today, there are more than 17,000 coworking spaces internationally and more than two million people worldwide cowork, Piloto 151 executives said.

With the launch of its third location, Piloto 151 will add nearly 10,000 square feet to its existing footprint of 22,000 square feet between its Old San Juan and Santurce locations.

“Each Piloto 151 location has its own idiosyncrasy and personality. Different locations, neighborhoods and architectural layouts allow our members and visitors to flow through our spaces depending on where they are doing business or which space can provide the greatest source of inspiration on any given day,” said Juan Carlos Stolberg, also co-founder at Piloto 151.