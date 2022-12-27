co.co.haus recognized by Inc. magazine as ’22’s ‘Best in Business’

The Puerto Rican business “stood out among an extremely competitive pool of companies from various sectors and different stages,” the magazine stated.

Coworking space co.co.haus has been named to the Inc. 2022 “Best in Business” list in the General Excellence category, it announced.

The Puerto Rican business “stood out among an extremely competitive pool of companies from various sectors and different stages,” the magazine stated.

Inc. is recognized for highlighting fast-rising companies. However, for three years, the American media has been given the task of supporting leaders and work teams who have had the vision and dedication to make it a priority to create a positive impact on society, by taking on current challenges to create a better future.

“We’re honored with this recognition. They let us know that it was a very competitive award, and although there are companies in several areas such as technology, environment and advertising, we all have a great purpose in common,” said Mariangie Rosas, CEO of co.co.haus..

“For me, providing our members with access to group health plans was a goal that I wanted to achieve since the first year we opened, but it was more difficult than I thought,” she said.

“I’m proud to say that we finally did it thanks to the collaboration with Seguros CUD,” said Rosas, who founded co.co.haus in 2017.

Co.co.haus opened as the first coworking space in Santurce and has a diverse community of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors, who have embraced the space as a hub for connection, collaboration, creative inspiration, and productivity.

Rather than looking at companies by their market presence or sales, Inc. editors reviewed the companies’ accomplishments this year and looked at how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories, from environment, advertising, sustainability and retail.

“The ‘Best in Business’ awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

The 241 honorees for overall, industry and category excellence will be featured in Inc. Magazine’s Winter issue.