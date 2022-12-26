Tropigas Puerto Rico marks 55th anniversary with educational campaign

Humberto Berríos, vice president of Tropigas.

Local propane gas distributor Tropigas Puerto Rico is marking 55 years in the Puerto Rican market and announced the start of an educational campaign on energy saving and accident prevention, under the name “Good Energy.”

The company currently has 27 gas filling plants across the island, more than 20,000 clients, it generates about 130 direct jobs and more than 300 indirect jobs by distributing propane gas throughout Puerto Rico.

Other than propane gas, Tropigas Puerto Rico offers other products such as PowerFlame, an ecofriendly product that helps to cut and weld, and Rinnai water heaters, as well as an exchange of cylinder gas tanks to refill.

The “Good Energy” campaign, created by iFullCircle LLC, will offer easy-to-adopt information that is often unknown to consumers, on how to save energy without large investments, said Humberto Berríos, vice president of the Puerto Rican company.

“During and after Hurricane Fiona, we watched consumers panic with misinformation and frustration as they searched for alternatives to our unreliable electrical system,” said Berríos.

“We have to start by educating ourselves, and knowing that there is so much that can be done to reduce electricity costs at home or in the business without huge investments that commit us financially in the long term,” said Berríos.

The campaign, which will begin digitally and then expand, guides the public on a variety of topics, including:

The understanding the work of the specialist who verifies the operation of the network and gas equipment, as well as the absence of leaks; the cost of energy that adds up by ‘turned off’ appliances; and savings with gas appliances (stoves, heaters, washing machines) vs. electrical household appliances.

“In thermal applications, it is a more cost-effective solution for the consumer, unlike solar panels, and we believe that propane gas will continue to be a fuel that will continue to generate savings for the consumer and the industrial commercial sector of the island,” said Berríos.

In addition to how to incorporate gas for daily savings, beyond emergency events, consumers are advised to protect insulating material in hot water pipes, keep the water heater regulator at a medium level, regulating the cooking flame so that it is not always used at the highest, covering pans for faster cooking by placing them on the center of the burner and opening the oven as little as possible because every time it is opened, even for a few seconds, 20% heat is lost, avoiding the use of hot water to wash clothes unless they are very dirty; and closing the gas stopcocks when leaving on vacation.

“Propane gas is one of the most used fuels in establishments in the tourism industry and others: hotels, laundries, heated swimming pools, schools, residences and hospitals,” said Berríos.

Propane gas is also ideal for agriculture and horticulture, used in cultivation, in the drying process to lower the humidity of agricultural products and in fermentation tasks, he said.