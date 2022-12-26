Top 10 most-read stories in News is my Business in ‘22
December 26, 2022
As 2022 ends, News is my Business has reviewed the most-read stories this year, putting together a list of the Top 10, which includes tourism, retail, and technology among the most popular for our readers.
Let’s revisit them:
- Texas Roadhouse to open 1st eatery in Puerto Rico in ’23, 3 more planned
- $10M all-inclusive Hotel Vista Azul opens in Aguadilla this week
- The Ritz-Carlton San Juan hotel on track to reopen in mid-2022
- Honeywell Aerospace moves Americas Aftermarket HQs to Guaynabo
- Synchrony Financial Services closes Puerto Rico operations
- Starlink satellites start beaming broadband internet service to Puerto Rico
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. enters agreement to buy Dorado Beach Ritz for $187M
- $60.5M renovation project at Port of San Juan to improve future energy costs
- Amazon Web Services opens Puerto Rico office to support cloud computing growth
- Food distributor José Santiago Inc. sues Smithfield Foods for $30M
Thank you for your support in 2022 and stay tuned for what’s coming in 2023!
