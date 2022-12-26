Type to search

Top 10 most-read stories in News is my Business in ‘22

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 26, 2022
Click on the links to revisit the year's top 10 stories.

As 2022 ends, News is my Business has reviewed the most-read stories this year, putting together a list of the Top 10, which includes tourism, retail, and technology among the most popular for our readers.

Let’s revisit them:

  1. Texas Roadhouse to open 1st eatery in Puerto Rico in ’23, 3 more planned

  2. $10M all-inclusive Hotel Vista Azul opens in Aguadilla this week

  3. The Ritz-Carlton San Juan hotel on track to reopen in mid-2022

  4. Honeywell Aerospace moves Americas Aftermarket HQs to Guaynabo

  5. Synchrony Financial Services closes Puerto Rico operations

  6. Starlink satellites start beaming broadband internet service to Puerto Rico

  7. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. enters agreement to buy Dorado Beach Ritz for $187M

  8. $60.5M renovation project at Port of San Juan to improve future energy costs

  9. Amazon Web Services opens Puerto Rico office to support cloud computing growth

  10. Food distributor José Santiago Inc. sues Smithfield Foods for $30M

Thank you for your support in 2022 and stay tuned for what’s coming in 2023!

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
