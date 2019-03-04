Marnie Ferrer joins News is my Business as digital advertising advisor

March 4, 2019 97

Marnie Ferrer

Marnie Ferrer, a seasoned sales and marketing executive, is joining the News is my Business team as digital advertising advisor, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in the field.

Ferrer’s professional track record includes working in sales and marketing for media outlets as well as the private sector. Her experience includes positions at SBS, Caribbean Business, WorldNet, Uno Radio Group, Noticel, Lente Viral, TecnoAbuelos and SilverSmart.tech in Florida.

Her expertise in launching comprehensive advertising and media plans — including strategies and pricing structures — has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales for the media outlets with which she has worked.

“I’ve always enjoyed joining projects offering quality content,” said Ferrer. “News is my Business is consumed by readers who want to know what’s happening — in a precise way — with the island’s principal indicators.”

“For advertisers, it is a space to reach decision-makers, managers, business owners and information seekers,” she said.

At News is my Business, Ferrer will be offering the website’s inventory of advertising vehicles, helping clients maximize their investments across a variety of platforms. Ferrer will support News is my Business through her firm, Beyond 360 Consulting.

Ferrer has a bachelor’s degree in Tourism with a minor in Marketing from Sacred Heart University in Santurce and a master’s degree in Communications and Advertising from the same college.

“We want to welcome Marnie and trust that her expertise will be of great benefit to News is my Business and our advertising clients,” said Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez, founder of News is my Business.

To contact Marnie Ferrer, email her at marnieferrer@mfmpartner.com or call her at 787-613-1245.