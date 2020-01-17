Expedition Communications delivers connectivity to 3 earthquake shelters

January 17, 2020 86

Technology firm Expedition Communications this week installed satellite Internet connectivity systems with Wi-Fi in shelters in Guayanilla, Peñuels and Guánica, to help connect earthquake evacuees, the company announced.

The system in installed Guayanilla is delivering speeds of more than 25Mbps and is “providing reliable internet connectivity in uncertain times for the hundreds of people living and working in each of the shelters,” said José Abril, sales director for Expedition Communications.

“Once the satellite antennas were active, people were instantly connecting. You could tell that we were solving the challenge of an unmet need within each location,” he said, who has been working with Emergency Management, town mayors and the American Red Cross to coordinate the donation and implementation of satellite internet services for the shelters.

“In times like these, our systems are very useful and easy to implement. That’s why the leadership at Expedition Communications was eager to help both businesses and residents,” Abril said.

“We want to be a true part of the community and give back the best way we know-how — through the power of communication and connectivity,” he added.

Aside from installing systems at the shelters, Expedition Communication is also waiving installation fees for businesses for the next 60 days.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.