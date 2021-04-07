HughesNet expands Puerto Rico footprint to serve increased demand for broadband

Available in rural and remote locations HughesNet provides Puerto Ricans with fast and reliable internet access.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Satellite technologies and networks provider Hughes Network Systems LLC announced it has secured additional capacity over Puerto Rico for its HughesNet satellite internet service.

The capacity increase — on the existing Hughes 63 West satellite payload — seeks to improve customer experience for current HughesNet subscribers across Puerto Rico and enable Hughes to serve more customers on the island with “affordable, reliable internet access.”

“Due to the pandemic and recent natural disasters, the people of Puerto Rico understand the value of being connected,” said Peter Gulla, senior vice president of Hughes.

“Across the island, HughesNet delivers internet access by satellite so people can work from home, attend school, and keep up with latest health and disaster information. HughesNet goes where other providers can’t reach. The need for connectivity has never been never greater and this is why we continue to optimize HughesNet to connect more people and better serve our existing customers,” he added.

HughesNet connects more than 1.5 million families and businesses across the Americas at broadband speeds in areas that cable and wireline providers have largely bypassed.

Sharyn B. Nerenberg, senior director of corporate marketing and communications at Hughes, said the company does not break down numbers by market.

“But I can tell you that the additional capacity will enable us to connect more families and small businesses across Puerto Rico at broadband speeds,” she said. “Because our service is delivered over satellite, it’s easier for us to connect hard-to-reach places where it would be difficult, if not impossible, to lay fiber or cable or build cell towers.”

“We cover the entire island of Puerto Rico, and the additional capacity is incremental coverage to help us meet the growing demand for our service,” she added.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.