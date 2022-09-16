Grupo Sol to invest $30M to roll out Mobil brand in Puerto Rico

From left: Pierre Magnan and Mario Chávez.

Sol Puerto Rico Limited announced the official launch of the Mobil brand in Puerto Rico through its alliance with ExxonMobil, vowing to invest $30 million in the local market.

The investment is split between $22.5 million to restructure the stations and a $7.5 million marketing campaign.

The rebranding of 182 stations — which used to operate under the Shell name until earlier this month — is already underway, with 15 of them already wearing the new colors and logo.

The plan is to transform the entire network before year’s end, said Pierre Magnan, president of The Sol Group, Sol Puerto Rico’s parent, in an interview with News is my Business.

“We’re planning to break some records here and convert the entire network in 90 days. I think the world record is held by Mexico, so we’re excited. We’re converting 50 stations in September, 60 in October, 60 in November and finish in December,” he said.

“This unprecedented transformation has led to the hiring of companies specialized in the category and in compliance with the strictest safety and brand standards,” he said.

With the rebranding, Sol Puerto Rico will also introduce a pay-at-the-pump option for consumers who download the SpeedPay app to scan a QR Code, said Mayra Blancovich, manager of the Fuel Category and Programs for Puerto Rico at The Sol Group.

The stations that have already been rebranded will have the pay-at-the-pump option available by months end, she said.

Sol Puerto Rico will also introduce a loyalty program for consumers early next year, which will not only support them, but the network’s dealers as well, Magnan added of the initiative that is already available in other markets but will be tailored for Puerto Rico’s needs.

Blanketing the island

Over the next months and years, Sol Puerto Rico plans to open additional stations “because our aspiration is to have a station in every community within a few minutes’ drive of the Puerto Rican consumer and so that’s one of the reasons we’re enhancing our value proposition not just to the consumer but also to the dealer,” Magnan confirmed.

By expanding its network, Sol Puerto Rico can roll out economies of scale, “so the more efficient we can get with supply, and lower costs, that will reinforce our dealers’ ability to be competitive on the street,” he said, also confirming that no new stations are planned for the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.

As for its relationship with Sol Puerto Rico, he said the parent company would have “never [brought Mobile here] if it were not for the network’s high efficiency ratio, and our strong conviction that this is going to be a massive step forward into the future for the people in Puerto Rico and for our business.

Mobil-branded service stations will offer consumers fuels with Synergy, Mobil Synergy Extra and Mobil Synergy Supreme+ technology, Mario Chávez, Latin America Fuels Manager at ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company confirmed.

“This advanced formula protects the engine by helping to clean and maintain the inlet valves and injectors while providing improved fuel economy, engine protection, and enhanced responsiveness,” he said.