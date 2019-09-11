Family Resource Center in St. Thomas receives contribution from AT&T employees

September 11, 2019 152

The AT&T U.S. Virgin Islands Retail Team and members of the local Women of AT&T are lending support to the Family Resource Center in St. Thomas.

The AT&T employees contributed 20 backpacks filled with wet wipes, basic hygiene products, AT&T fans and a $245 cash donation to the nonprofit.

The Family Resource Center in Amalie, St. Thomas, provides counseling and shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This is the third year the AT&T employees have raised money and donated supplies to the nonprofit.

“Giving back to our community is a top focus for us,” said Catherine Kling, area retail sales manager for AT&T U.S. Virgin Islands. “The Family Resource Center does important and necessary work in the islands, and we’re honored to support them.”